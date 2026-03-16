TF Bull Dawg Trains for CPR

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U.S> Army Spc. Ashley Bennet and Spc. Imani Beavers with the 648th Engineering Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard apply a Automated Electronic Defibrillator for CPR training at the DC Armory in Washington, March 12, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members are assigned to the task force in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Andrea Drost).