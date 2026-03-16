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    501st Retrograde Training [Image 4 of 11]

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    501st Retrograde Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Butler 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Laks, assigned to Bravo Company, 719th Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, conduct a dismounted retrograde from the northernmost Army detachment at Yawolson, Republic of Korea, March 18, 2026, to validate operations during the transition from crisis to conflict as part of Freedom Shield 2026. Soldiers enhance readiness by operating under low-visibility conditions, reinforcing their ability to maneuver and communicate in a contested environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Butler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 21:27
    Photo ID: 9573127
    VIRIN: 260317-A-RK872-3006
    Resolution: 6720x3776
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 501st Retrograde Training [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Matthew Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Retrograde
    Department of War
    INDOPACOM
    Readiness and Lethality
    US Army
    Freedomshield26

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