501st Retrograde Training

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U.S. Army Sgt. Sean Collins, assigned to Bravo Company, 719th Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, conducts a dismounted retrograde from the northernmost Army detachment at Yawolson, Republic of Korea, March 18, 2026, to validate operations during the transition from crisis to conflict as part of Freedom Shield 2026. Soldiers enhance readiness by operating under low-visibility conditions, reinforcing their ability to maneuver and communicate in a contested environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Butler)