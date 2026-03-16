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    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jovelyn Peugh reenlists aboard historic USS Midway Museum [Image 3 of 3]

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    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jovelyn Peugh reenlists aboard historic USS Midway Museum

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Destinyy Wideman 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jovelyn Peugh, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), signs reenlistment papers during her reenlistment ceremony aboard the historic USS Midway Museum, March 18, 2026. The reenlistment ceremony recognized a time-honored tradition that symbolized Peugh’s dedication toward duty, leadership and service to her country. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Destinyy Wideman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 21:09
    Photo ID: 9573108
    VIRIN: 260318-N-YD647-1072
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jovelyn Peugh reenlists aboard historic USS Midway Museum [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Destinyy Wideman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jovelyn Peugh reenlists aboard historic USS Midway Museum
    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jovelyn Peugh reenlists aboard historic USS Midway Museum
    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jovelyn Peugh reenlists aboard historic USS Midway Museum

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    reenlistment ceremony
    ACB-1
    Master-At-Arms
    USS Midway (CV 41)

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