Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jovelyn Peugh reenlists aboard historic USS Midway Museum

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U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jovelyn Peugh, center, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), kneels for a photo with shipmates after her reenlistment ceremony aboard the historic USS Midway Museum, March 18, 2026. The reenlistment ceremony recognized a time-honored tradition that symbolized Peugh’s dedication toward duty, leadership and service to her country. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Destinyy Wideman)