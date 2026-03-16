U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jovelyn Peugh, center, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), kneels for a photo with shipmates after her reenlistment ceremony aboard the historic USS Midway Museum, March 18, 2026. The reenlistment ceremony recognized a time-honored tradition that symbolized Peugh’s dedication toward duty, leadership and service to her country. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Destinyy Wideman)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 21:09
|Photo ID:
|9573107
|VIRIN:
|260318-N-YD647-1064
|Resolution:
|4609x3687
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jovelyn Peugh reenlists aboard historic USS Midway Museum [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Destinyy Wideman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.