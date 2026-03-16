HMS Gladan Visits NAS Pensacola

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PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Swedish naval training vessel HMS Gladan transits Pensacola Bay near the Pensacola Lighthouse en route to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola’s Allegheny Pier March 18 for a regularly scheduled port visit. Gladan, a 40-meter topsail schooner built in Sweden in 1947, is used to train naval cadets. Along with an active runway, NAS Pensacola also maintains a deepwater port, directly supporting U.S. Coast Guard missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class (SW/AW) Russel Lindsey)