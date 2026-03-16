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    HMS Gladan Visits NAS Pensacola [Image 1 of 2]

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    HMS Gladan Visits NAS Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Russell Lindsey 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Swedish naval training vessel HMS Gladan transits Pensacola Bay near the Pensacola Lighthouse en route to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola’s Allegheny Pier March 18 for a regularly scheduled port visit. Gladan, a 40-meter topsail schooner built in Sweden in 1947, is used to train naval cadets. Along with an active runway, NAS Pensacola also maintains a deepwater port, directly supporting U.S. Coast Guard missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class (SW/AW) Russel Lindsey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 17:49
    Photo ID: 9572904
    VIRIN: 260317-N-BC658-1324
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.5 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HMS Gladan Visits NAS Pensacola [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Russell Lindsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HMS Gladan Visits NAS Pensacola
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    Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNRSE
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