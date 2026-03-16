PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Swedish naval training vessel HMS Gladan transits Pensacola Bay near the Pensacola Lighthouse en route to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola’s Allegheny Pier March 18 for a regularly scheduled port visit. Gladan, a 40-meter topsail schooner built in Sweden in 1947, is used to train naval cadets. Along with an active runway, NAS Pensacola also maintains a deepwater port, directly supporting U.S. Coast Guard missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class (SW/AW) Russel Lindsey)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 17:49
|Photo ID:
|9572904
|VIRIN:
|260317-N-BC658-1324
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.5 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HMS Gladan Visits NAS Pensacola [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Russell Lindsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.