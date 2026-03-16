PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Swedish naval training vessel HMS Gladan docks at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola’s Allegheny Pier March 18 for a regularly scheduled port visit. Gladan, a 40-meter top sail schooner built in Sweden in 1947, is used to train naval cadets. Along with an active runway, NAS Pensacola also maintains a deepwater port, directly supporting U.S. Coast Guard missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 17:49
|Photo ID:
|9572908
|VIRIN:
|260318-N-PJ019-1086
|Resolution:
|7124x4749
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HMS Gladan Visits NAS Pensacola [Image 2 of 2], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.