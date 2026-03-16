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    Sgt. Edmond Chen, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 01 [Image 6 of 8]

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    Sgt. Edmond Chen, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 01

    FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Sgt. Edmond Chen serves in the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, Fort Gordon, Georgia, and represented his battalion on a squad which competed in the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026.

    According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 15:28
    Photo ID: 9572534
    VIRIN: 260305-O-PX639-2755
    Resolution: 3546x5320
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sgt. Edmond Chen, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 01 [Image 8 of 8], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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