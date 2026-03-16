Sgt. Edmond Chen, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Sgt. Edmond Chen serves in the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, Fort Gordon, Georgia, and represented his battalion on a squad which competed in the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026. According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.” see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Edmond Chen, U.S. Army

QUICK SKETCH: Duty position: 35P, Language Analyst Organization: Bravo Company, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, Fort Gordon, Georgia Motto: Silens Victoria | “Silent Victory” Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y. Certifications/Training: BS in Biology and an Associates in Chinese Mandarin from the Defense Language Institute

FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Sgt. Edmond Chen serves in the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, Fort Gordon, Georgia, and represented his battalion on a squad which competed in the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026.

According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.”

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN? The old phrase of God, Family, Country is what comes to mind. I love this country and everything it has given me. I believe that developing a sense of protecting those who I love can only be developed by serving and sacrificing. What motivates me to continue is the opportunity to develop myself and those around me who all share a similar purpose.

WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS? My goals are to become better at my job. It took me a very long time to begin my job, but now that I have started, I want to become an expert. My long-term goal is to pursue a Masters in Cyber Security.

IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE? Capt. Gun Woo Kim, for telling me that no one should tell you that you can’t do it, especially yourself 1st Sgt. Christopher Steiner, for being the model NCO that inspired me to do so much. His dedication to his soldiers is an inspiration to all. From the movie, Hacksaw Ridge “Just give me one more lord”

ACHIEVEMENT: HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO OTHERS 782d has been training since October 2025. We did morning PT sessions, working lunches, and Soldier skills training throughout our few months training.

SERVICE: WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? The most memorable moments will be the squad training together through the months and going through obstacles together. It really helped create a bond waking up every day at 5:30 a.m. to train in 26-degree weather.