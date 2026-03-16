Australian Naval Nuclear Power Safety Regulator Director-General visits NNPTC

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GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (March 12, 2026) Michael Drake, Australian Naval Nuclear Power Safety Regulator Director-General, speaks to Sailors during a Centrifugal Pump Lab demonstration at Naval Nuclear Power Training Command (NNPTC) March 12, 2026. As part of the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States known as AUKUS, approximately 50 Royal Australian Navy sailors are currently enrolled in the nuclear training pipeline at NNPTC. NNPTC’s mission is to train officer and enlisted students in science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation, and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plants.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dartanon D. De La Garza)