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    Australian Naval Nuclear Power Safety Regulator Director-General visits NNPTC [Image 5 of 5]

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    Australian Naval Nuclear Power Safety Regulator Director-General visits NNPTC

    GOOSE CREEK, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Dartanon Delagarza 

    Naval Nuclear Power Training Command

    GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (March 12, 2026) Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Trevor Thacker-Beach, from Bellevue, Washington, demonstrates how to use equipment in the Programmable Logic Controllers Lab to Michael Drake, Australian Naval Nuclear Power Safety Regulator Director-General, during a tour of Naval Nuclear Power Training Command (NNPTC) March 12, 2026. As part of the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States known as AUKUS, approximately 50 Royal Australian Navy sailors are currently enrolled in the nuclear training pipeline at NNPTC. NNPTC’s mission is to train officer and enlisted students in science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation, and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dartanon D. De La Garza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 13:37
    Photo ID: 9572335
    VIRIN: 260312-N-MQ442-1120
    Resolution: 7710x5140
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: GOOSE CREEK, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Australian Naval Nuclear Power Safety Regulator Director-General visits NNPTC [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Australian Naval Nuclear Power Safety Regulator Director-General visits NNPTC
    Australian Naval Nuclear Power Safety Regulator Director-General visits NNPTC
    Australian Naval Nuclear Power Safety Regulator Director-General visits NNPTC
    Australian Naval Nuclear Power Safety Regulator Director-General visits NNPTC
    Australian Naval Nuclear Power Safety Regulator Director-General visits NNPTC

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    TAGS

    Naval Nuclear Power Training Command
    NNPTC
    Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program
    AUKUS

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