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    Tobyhanna engineers achieve $42M cost avoidance to save lives efficiently and effectively [Image 1 of 2]

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    Tobyhanna engineers achieve $42M cost avoidance to save lives efficiently and effectively

    TOBYHANNA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Nicolo Manzo 

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    The value engineering project focused on the Power Amplifier Module, a key component of the lifesaving AN/TPQ-37 Firefinder radar system. Twelve PAMs, as they are commonly referred to, are required to power each full radar.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 11:42
    Photo ID: 9572093
    VIRIN: 260317-A-TK642-1001
    Resolution: 1920x1277
    Size: 929.72 KB
    Location: TOBYHANNA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tobyhanna engineers achieve $42M cost avoidance to save lives efficiently and effectively [Image 2 of 2], by Nicolo Manzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tobyhanna engineers achieve $42M cost avoidance to save lives efficiently and effectively
    Tobyhanna engineers achieve $42M cost avoidance to save lives efficiently and effectively

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