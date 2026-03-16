Tobyhanna engineers achieve $42M cost avoidance to save lives efficiently and effectively

The value engineering project focused on the Power Amplifier Module, a key component of the lifesaving AN/TPQ-37 Firefinder radar system. Twelve PAMs, as they are commonly referred to, are required to power each full radar.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 11:42
|Photo ID:
|9572093
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-TK642-1001
|Resolution:
|1920x1277
|Size:
|929.72 KB
|Location:
|TOBYHANNA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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