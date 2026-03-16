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    Tobyhanna engineers achieve $42M cost avoidance to save lives efficiently and effectively [Image 2 of 2]

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    Tobyhanna engineers achieve $42M cost avoidance to save lives efficiently and effectively

    TOBYHANNA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Nicolo Manzo 

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    Tobyhanna Army Depot’s engineering community achieved a cost avoidance of over $42 million through a value engineering project that took place over the course of a year and a half. Members of the team pictured are (from left) John Lashinski, Ricky Saunders, Michael Rudick, Tom Weir, Jim Jarick, Sam Fumanti, Mike D. Smith, and Patrick Henry. Not pictured is Brandon Murnock.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 11:42
    Photo ID: 9572092
    VIRIN: 260317-A-TK642-1002
    Resolution: 1920x1277
    Size: 840.22 KB
    Location: TOBYHANNA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tobyhanna engineers achieve $42M cost avoidance to save lives efficiently and effectively [Image 2 of 2], by Nicolo Manzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tobyhanna engineers achieve $42M cost avoidance to save lives efficiently and effectively
    Tobyhanna engineers achieve $42M cost avoidance to save lives efficiently and effectively

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