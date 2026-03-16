Tobyhanna engineers achieve $42M cost avoidance to save lives efficiently and effectively

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Tobyhanna Army Depot’s engineering community achieved a cost avoidance of over $42 million through a value engineering project that took place over the course of a year and a half. Members of the team pictured are (from left) John Lashinski, Ricky Saunders, Michael Rudick, Tom Weir, Jim Jarick, Sam Fumanti, Mike D. Smith, and Patrick Henry. Not pictured is Brandon Murnock.