Great Sodus Bay East Breakwater Repair

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The Great Sodus Bay East Breakwater undergoes repairs by contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District in Sodus Point, New York, Sep. 9, 2025. The repairs will restore the full 1,653-foot length of the breakwater, ensuring the harbor’s viability and its contributions to the local and national economy, as well as protection of some of the area’s best waterfront opportunities. (Courtesy Photo)