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    Great Sodus Bay East Breakwater Repair [Image 2 of 3]

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    Great Sodus Bay East Breakwater Repair

    SODUS POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The Great Sodus Bay East Breakwater undergoes repairs by contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District in Sodus Point, New York, Sep. 9, 2025. The repairs will restore the full 1,653-foot length of the breakwater, ensuring the harbor’s viability and its contributions to the local and national economy, as well as protection of some of the area’s best waterfront opportunities. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 10:27
    Photo ID: 9571958
    VIRIN: 250925-A-A5040-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: SODUS POINT, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Great Sodus Bay East Breakwater Repair [Image 3 of 3], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Great Lakes Navigation System
    Great Sodus Bay
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Operations &amp; Maintenance

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