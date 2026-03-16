Great Sodus Bay East Breakwater Repair

The Great Sodus Bay East Breakwater undergoes repairs by contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District in Sodus Point, New York, Sep. 9, 2025. The repairs will restore the full 1,653-foot length of the breakwater, ensuring the harbor’s viability and its contributions to the local and national economy, as well as protection of some of the area’s best waterfront opportunities. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 10:27
|Photo ID:
|9571956
|VIRIN:
|250925-A-A5040-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|SODUS POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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