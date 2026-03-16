100th ARW, Norwegian partners fuel the fight for CORE 26

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jordan Page, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator, conducts pre-flight checks at Sola Air Base, Norway, March 14, 2026. The U.S.’s ability to respond rapidly to a crisis in the Arctic is strengthened by the deep bonds of trust and interoperability forged with Norwegian and Allied partners over many years, and through exercises like Cold Response. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)