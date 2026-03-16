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    100th ARW, Norwegian partners fuel the fight for CORE 26 [Image 5 of 5]

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    100th ARW, Norwegian partners fuel the fight for CORE 26

    STAVANGER, ROGALAND, NORWAY

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jordan Page, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator, conducts pre-flight checks at Sola Air Base, Norway, March 14, 2026. The U.S.’s ability to respond rapidly to a crisis in the Arctic is strengthened by the deep bonds of trust and interoperability forged with Norwegian and Allied partners over many years, and through exercises like Cold Response. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 05:29
    Photo ID: 9571716
    VIRIN: 260314-F-BW249-1155
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.58 MB
    Location: STAVANGER, ROGALAND, NO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 100th ARW, Norwegian partners fuel the fight for CORE 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    100th ARW, Norwegian partners fuel the fight for CORE 26
    100th ARW, Norwegian partners fuel the fight for CORE 26
    100th ARW, Norwegian partners fuel the fight for CORE 26
    100th ARW, Norwegian partners fuel the fight for CORE 26
    100th ARW, Norwegian partners fuel the fight for CORE 26

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    TAGS

    OTAN
    ShouldertoShoulder
    StrongerTogether
    ColdResponse
    NATO

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