U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jordan Page, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator, conducts pre-flight checks at Sola Air Base, Norway, March 14, 2026. The U.S.’s ability to respond rapidly to a crisis in the Arctic is strengthened by the deep bonds of trust and interoperability forged with Norwegian and Allied partners over many years, and through exercises like Cold Response. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 05:29
|Photo ID:
|9571716
|VIRIN:
|260314-F-BW249-1155
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.58 MB
|Location:
|STAVANGER, ROGALAND, NO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW, Norwegian partners fuel the fight for CORE 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.