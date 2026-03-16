100th ARW, Norwegian partners fuel the fight for CORE 26

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lyle Lacson, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, conducts pre-flight checks for a KC-135 Stratotanker at Sola Air Base, Norway, March 14, 2026. Cold Response demonstrated the advanced level of integration achieved between U.S. and NATO forces – enabling seamless communication, shared multi-domain awareness, and coordinated action across all domains. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)