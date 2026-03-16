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    100th ARW, Norwegian partners fuel the fight for CORE 26 [Image 4 of 5]

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    100th ARW, Norwegian partners fuel the fight for CORE 26

    STAVANGER, ROGALAND, NORWAY

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lyle Lacson, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, conducts pre-flight checks for a KC-135 Stratotanker at Sola Air Base, Norway, March 14, 2026. Cold Response demonstrated the advanced level of integration achieved between U.S. and NATO forces – enabling seamless communication, shared multi-domain awareness, and coordinated action across all domains. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 05:29
    Photo ID: 9571693
    VIRIN: 260314-F-BW249-1150
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: STAVANGER, ROGALAND, NO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 100th ARW, Norwegian partners fuel the fight for CORE 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    100th ARW, Norwegian partners fuel the fight for CORE 26
    100th ARW, Norwegian partners fuel the fight for CORE 26
    100th ARW, Norwegian partners fuel the fight for CORE 26
    100th ARW, Norwegian partners fuel the fight for CORE 26
    100th ARW, Norwegian partners fuel the fight for CORE 26

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