U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lyle Lacson, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, conducts pre-flight checks for a KC-135 Stratotanker at Sola Air Base, Norway, March 14, 2026. Cold Response demonstrated the advanced level of integration achieved between U.S. and NATO forces – enabling seamless communication, shared multi-domain awareness, and coordinated action across all domains. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 05:29
|Photo ID:
|9571693
|VIRIN:
|260314-F-BW249-1150
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|STAVANGER, ROGALAND, NO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW, Norwegian partners fuel the fight for CORE 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.