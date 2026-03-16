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    22NCR Joins “CMC Super Show” on AFN [Image 3 of 6]

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    22NCR Joins “CMC Super Show” on AFN

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Engineering Aide 1st Class Dylan Maznicki and Equipment Operator 1st Class Brandon DeGroat, assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) speak with Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Command Master Chief Donald Alvarado on the radio during the “CMC Super Show” at the American Forces Networks Rota’s radio station aboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Mar. 17, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 05:26
    Photo ID: 9571707
    VIRIN: 260318-N-XT273-1003
    Resolution: 5589x3726
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 22NCR Joins “CMC Super Show” on AFN [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    22NCR Joins “CMC Super Show” on AFN
    22NCR Joins “CMC Super Show” on AFN
    22NCR Joins “CMC Super Show” on AFN
    22NCR Joins “CMC Super Show” on AFN
    22NCR Joins “CMC Super Show” on AFN
    22NCR Joins “CMC Super Show” on AFN

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    22NCR, AFN, Rota, CMC Super Show

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