22NCR Joins “CMC Super Show” on AFN

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Engineering Aide 1st Class Dylan Maznicki and Equipment Operator 1st Class Brandon DeGroat, assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) speak with Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Command Master Chief Donald Alvarado on the radio during the “CMC Super Show” at the American Forces Networks Rota’s radio station aboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Mar. 17, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership.