U.S. Army Pfc. Trey Ryan, 223rd Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, poses for a photo at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., March 15, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 05:17
|Photo ID:
|9571690
|VIRIN:
|260315-Z-LK770-2176
|Resolution:
|5503x3669
|Size:
|5.11 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force Magnolia Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.