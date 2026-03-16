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    Joint Task Force Magnolia Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial [Image 9 of 11]

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    Joint Task Force Magnolia Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Willis Brown, 223rd Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, poses for a photo at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., March 15, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 05:17
    Photo ID: 9571689
    VIRIN: 260315-Z-LK770-2160
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 7.48 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force Magnolia Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Task Force Magnolia Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial
    Joint Task Force Magnolia Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial
    Joint Task Force Magnolia Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial
    Joint Task Force Magnolia Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial
    Joint Task Force Magnolia Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial
    Joint Task Force Magnolia Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial
    Joint Task Force Magnolia Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial
    Joint Task Force Magnolia Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial
    Joint Task Force Magnolia Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial
    Joint Task Force Magnolia Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial
    Joint Task Force Magnolia Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial

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    MSARNG
    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

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