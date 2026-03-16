Generational commitment: father and daughter serve together during Freedom Shield 26

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U.S. Air Force Col. William Parker, United States Forces Korea J1 assistant chief of staff, and 2nd Lt. Avery Parker, 607 Air Operations Center combat operations division flight test engineer augmentee, pose for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2026. The Parker family’s connection to Korea spans three generations, including William Parker’s father who flew missions along the Demilitarized Zone as a reconnaissance navigator during the Cold War Era. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)