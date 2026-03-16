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    Generational commitment: father and daughter serve together during Freedom Shield 26

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    Generational commitment: father and daughter serve together during Freedom Shield 26

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter 

    Seventh Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Parker, United States Forces Korea J1 assistant chief of staff, and 2nd Lt. Avery Parker, 607 Air Operations Center combat operations division flight test engineer augmentee, pose for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2026. The Parker family’s connection to Korea spans three generations, including William Parker’s father who flew missions along the Demilitarized Zone as a reconnaissance navigator during the Cold War Era. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 00:54
    Photo ID: 9571499
    VIRIN: 260317-F-UQ930-1001
    Resolution: 2266x1511
    Size: 982.63 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Generational commitment: father and daughter serve together during Freedom Shield 26, by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Augmentee
    Exercise
    FreedomShield26
    FS26

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