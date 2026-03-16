Generational commitment: father and daughter serve together during Freedom Shield 26

Photo By Staff Sgt. Evan Porter | U.S. Air Force Col. William Parker, United States Forces Korea J1 assistant chief of staff, and 2nd Lt. Avery Parker, 607 Air Operations Center combat operations division flight test engineer augmentee, pose for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2026. The Parker family’s connection to Korea spans three generations, including William Parker’s father who flew missions along the Demilitarized Zone as a reconnaissance navigator during the Cold War Era. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Amid exercise Freedom Shield 26’shigh-tempo operations, two Airmen share more than a mission: They share a multigenerational legacy of service on the Korean Peninsula.

U.S. Air Force Col. William Parker, United States Forces Korea J1 assistant chief of staff based at Camp Humphreys, and his daughter, U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Avery Parker, an FS26 augmentee flight test engineer serving with the 607 Air Operations Center combat operations divisionat Osan Air Base, brought their family’s history with the Republic of Korea full circle by serving together during the exercise.

William and Avery Parker’s joint service during FS26 marks the latest chapter in a family connection to Korea that spans three generations. This legacy began with William Parker’s father, who flew missions along the Demilitarized Zone as a reconnaissance navigator during the Cold War era.

“My father would be gone for weeks at a time flying,” said William Parker, “He would come out to Okinawa and fly a lot of missions all around this region. As you grow older, you start to appreciate the service and sacrifice.”

For Avery Parker, the connection to the Korean Peninsula began a decade ago when her father was stationed at Osan Air Base. She spent her eighth and ninth-grade years as a student there, witnessing the very exercises she now participates in as a commissioned officer.

"It's kind of ironic that I’m in the exercise that I used to see as a kid,” said Avery Parker. "I remember people running around base and hearing the loudspeaker, I never would have envisioned in ninth grade that I’d be in the Air Force, let alone here for an exercise."

After nearly 24 years in the Air Force, William Parker noted that seeing his own daughter in uniform serves as a reminder of the human element behind military commitment.

"When you look across and literally see your daughter, it reminds you again how personal all this is to all of us and how we're connected as a nation," William Parker said. "Family is one of the bases of our society, but we're still connected as a family, as a nation."

This generational continuity also exemplifies the U.S.-ROK alliance, a partnership that has stood for over seven decades.

"We have shared values as two nations, democratic values, that we need to uphold together because those values are threatened," said William Parker. " I think that binds us even closer with those shared values and the shared experiences we've had over the last 75 years.”

For the Parkers, the mission in Korea is defined by more than just strategic objectives. It is rooted in a unique and historical relationship with the local community.

“This is a special place, and there's a special bond, I think, between the Korean and American people," William Parker said. "There's a gratitude there that you don't get in other places. It’s palpable and very special."

As FS26 concluded, the presence of the Parkers serves as a reminder that the U.S. commitment to the defense of the ROK remains constant across generations.