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U.S. Army Sgt. Abel Sepulveda, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment (HHC), 114th Signal Battalion, performs the 12-mile ruck event during the 21st Signal Brigade Best Squad Competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 5th, 2026. BSC assesed each squad on there technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team, with the top squads representing the 21st Signal Brigade in the Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) BSC. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jamaries Casado)