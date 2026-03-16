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    21st Signal Brigade Best Squad Competition [Image 3 of 4]

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    21st Signal Brigade Best Squad Competition

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    7th Signal Command

    U.S. Army Pfc. Ayden Bongiovi, assigned to the 55th Public Affairs Company, 21st Signal Brigade, performs the 12-mile ruck event during the 21st Signal Brigade Best Squad Competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 5th, 2026. BSC assesed each squad on there technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team, with the top squads representing the 21st Signal Brigade in the Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) BSC. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jamaries Casado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 22:24
    Photo ID: 9571414
    VIRIN: 260305-A-YL424-1472
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.77 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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