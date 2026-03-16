21st Signal Brigade Best Squad Competition

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Anthony Torres assigned to the 55th Public Affairs Company, 21st Theater Signal Brigade, briefs his squad during the obstacle course at the 21st Theater Signal Brigade Best Squad Competition (BSC) at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 2nd, 2026. BSC assessed each squad on there technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team, with the top squads representing the 21st Theater Signal Brigade in the Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) BSC. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jamaries Casado)