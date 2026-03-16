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From left to right, U.S. Army Cpl. Nadir Bimbo and Sgt. Darnell Moore, assigned to the 56th Signal Battalion, 21st Theater Signal Brigade, assembles an M249 during the 21st Signal Brigade Best Squad Competition (BSC) at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 2nd, 2026. BSC assessed each squad on there technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team, with the top squads representing the 21st Signal Brigade in the Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) BSC. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jamaries Casado)