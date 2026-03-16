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    21st Signal Brigade Best Squad Competition [Image 6 of 6]

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    21st Signal Brigade Best Squad Competition

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jamaries Casado 

    7th Signal Command

    From left to right, U.S. Army Cpl. Nadir Bimbo and Sgt. Darnell Moore, assigned to the 56th Signal Battalion, 21st Theater Signal Brigade, assembles an M249 during the 21st Signal Brigade Best Squad Competition (BSC) at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 2nd, 2026. BSC assessed each squad on there technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team, with the top squads representing the 21st Signal Brigade in the Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) BSC. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jamaries Casado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 22:18
    Photo ID: 9571403
    VIRIN: 250302-A-YL422-1242
    Resolution: 6000x3368
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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