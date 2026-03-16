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    6-37 Field Artillery Regiment conducts final live fire exercise with M270A1 launchers in South Korea [Image 2 of 5]

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    6-37 Field Artillery Regiment conducts final live fire exercise with M270A1 launchers in South Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, conduct a rocket live fire as part of Operation Freedom Shield 2026 at Rocket Valley, South Korea, March 16, 2025. FS26 enhances the Alliance’s deterrent posture against potential aggression, demonstrating the commitment of the U.S. and ROK to defend against any threats to regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Ashton Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 20:45
    Photo ID: 9571307
    VIRIN: 260316-A-ZF147-1009
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment conducts final live fire exercise with M270A1 launchers in South Korea [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Ashton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    6-37 Field Artillery Regiment conducts final live fire exercise with M270A1 launchers in South Korea
    6-37 Field Artillery Regiment conducts final live fire exercise with M270A1 launchers in South Korea
    6-37 Field Artillery Regiment conducts final live fire exercise with M270A1 launchers in South Korea
    6-37 Field Artillery Regiment conducts final live fire exercise with M270A1 launchers in South Korea
    6-37 Field Artillery Regiment conducts final live fire exercise with M270A1 launchers in South Korea

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