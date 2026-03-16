6-37 Field Artillery Regiment conducts final live fire exercise with M270A1 launchers in South Korea

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Apocalypse Battery, 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, conduct a live fire as part of Operation Freedom Shield 2026 at Rocket Valley, South Korea, March 16, 2025. FS26 enhances the Alliance’s deterrent posture against potential aggression, demonstrating the commitment of the U.S. and ROK to defend against any threats to regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Ashton Smith)