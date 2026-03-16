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    Navy Band Great Lakes Performs at Chicago’s 71st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade [Image 4 of 8]

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    Navy Band Great Lakes Performs at Chicago’s 71st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Novoa 

    Navy Band Great Lakes

    260314-N-XH712-1006 CHICAGO, IL (March 14, 2026) Navy Band Great Lakes was honored to perform at Chicago’s 71st annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, celebrating a longstanding tradition of community and culture. Proud to represent the U.S. Navy while sharing music with the city we serve.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 16:00
    Photo ID: 9570988
    VIRIN: 260313-N-XH712-1006
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Great Lakes Performs at Chicago’s 71st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Robert Novoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Great Lakes Performs at Chicago’s 71st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Navy Band Great Lakes Performs at Chicago’s 71st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Navy Band Great Lakes Performs at Chicago’s 71st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Navy Band Great Lakes Performs at Chicago’s 71st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Navy Band Great Lakes Performs at Chicago’s 71st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Navy Band Great Lakes Performs at Chicago’s 71st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Navy Band Great Lakes Performs at Chicago’s 71st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Navy Band Great Lakes Performs at Chicago’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

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    navy music
    St. Parick's Day
    Navy Band
    America 250

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