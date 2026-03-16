Navy Band Great Lakes Performs at Chicago’s 71st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

260314-N-XH712-1002 CHICAGO, IL (March 14, 2026) Navy Band Great Lakes was honored to perform at Chicago’s 71st annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, celebrating a longstanding tradition of community and culture. Proud to represent the U.S. Navy while sharing music with the city we serve.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 16:00
|Photo ID:
|9570969
|VIRIN:
|260313-N-XH712-1002
|Resolution:
|5466x3644
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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