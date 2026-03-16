75th FA BDE Rail Load Training

Soldiers assigned to 75th Field Artillery Brigade conduct rail load operations training at the Logistics Readiness Center in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Oct. 2, 2025. The integrated operations of Special Activities Group and Second Destination Transportation directorates at U.S. Army Sustainment Command apply data analytics to transportation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 15:28
|Photo ID:
|9570950
|VIRIN:
|251002-A-WQ150-1758
|Resolution:
|5422x3615
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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SAG - SDT integration accelerates Soldier readiness
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