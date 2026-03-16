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    75th FA BDE Rail Load Training [Image 1 of 2]

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    75th FA BDE Rail Load Training

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Soldiers assigned to 75th Field Artillery Brigade conduct rail load operations training at the Logistics Readiness Center in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Oct. 2, 2025. The integrated operations of Special Activities Group and Second Destination Transportation directorates at U.S. Army Sustainment Command apply data analytics to transportation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 15:28
    Photo ID: 9570950
    VIRIN: 251002-A-WQ150-1758
    Resolution: 5422x3615
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 75th FA BDE Rail Load Training [Image 2 of 2], by Greg Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FtSill
    FieldArtillery
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    ToughAsDiamonds
    75thFA
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