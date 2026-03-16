593rd CSC facilitates outload operations in preparation for Korean Rotational Forces

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593rd Corps Sustainment Command, transport a container on an M1120 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck during transportation operations on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, Dec. 11. The integrated operations of Special Activities Group and Second Destination Transportation directorates at U.S. Army Sustainment Command apply data analytics to transportation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 15:28
|Photo ID:
|9570947
|VIRIN:
|251211-A-WQ150-8950
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|432.99 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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SAG - SDT integration accelerates Soldier readiness
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