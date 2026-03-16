593rd CSC facilitates outload operations in preparation for Korean Rotational Forces

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593rd Corps Sustainment Command, transport a container on an M1120 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck during transportation operations on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, Dec. 11. The integrated operations of Special Activities Group and Second Destination Transportation directorates at U.S. Army Sustainment Command apply data analytics to transportation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw)