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    593rd CSC facilitates outload operations in preparation for Korean Rotational Forces [Image 2 of 2]

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    593rd CSC facilitates outload operations in preparation for Korean Rotational Forces

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593rd Corps Sustainment Command, transport a container on an M1120 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck during transportation operations on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, Dec. 11. The integrated operations of Special Activities Group and Second Destination Transportation directorates at U.S. Army Sustainment Command apply data analytics to transportation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 15:28
    Photo ID: 9570947
    VIRIN: 251211-A-WQ150-8950
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 432.99 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 593rd CSC facilitates outload operations in preparation for Korean Rotational Forces [Image 2 of 2], by Greg Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    593rd CSC facilitates outload operations in preparation for Korean Rotational Forces

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