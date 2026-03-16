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    NAVSUP CMC Colosimo visits NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville [Image 3 of 3]

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    NAVSUP CMC Colosimo visits NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Naval Supply Systems Command Command Master Chief Ryan Colosimo meets with Sailors and civilians from NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville during his visit March 16, 2026 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 14:16
    Photo ID: 9570770
    VIRIN: 260316-N-DU371-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVSUP CMC Colosimo visits NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville [Image 3 of 3], by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVSUP CMC Colosimo visits NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville
    NAVSUP CMC Colosimo visits NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

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