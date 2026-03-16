NAVSUP CMC Colosimo visits NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

Naval Supply Systems Command Command Master Chief Ryan Colosimo meets with Sailors and civilians from NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville during his visit March 16, 2026 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida.
(U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 14:16
|Photo ID:
|9570769
|VIRIN:
|260316-N-DU371-1002
|Resolution:
|7235x5504
|Size:
|7.61 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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