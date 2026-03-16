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    169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs work on the flight line [Image 4 of 4]

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    169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs work on the flight line

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Szoke 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Willie Greene, a crew chief assigned to the 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, tightens and adjusts securing straps on a fuel tank at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 30, 2026. Properly securing the tank allows controlled removal and reduces risk to personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Szoke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 13:05
    Photo ID: 9570505
    VIRIN: 260130-Z-EP562-2009
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs work on the flight line [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Julia Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs work on the flight line
    169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs work on the flight line
    169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs work on the flight line

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    Crew Chiefs
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox
    F-16

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