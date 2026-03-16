169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs work on the flight line

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Willie Greene, a crew chief assigned to the 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, tightens and adjusts securing straps on a fuel tank at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 30, 2026. Properly securing the tank allows controlled removal and reduces risk to personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Szoke)