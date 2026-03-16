U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Rizzo, a crew chief assigned to the 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron replaces a worn tire on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 30, 2026. Routine maintenance ensures aircraft remain mission-ready and safe for flight operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Szoke)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 13:05
|Photo ID:
|9570501
|VIRIN:
|260130-Z-EP562-2001
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|7.26 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs work on the flight line [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Julia Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.