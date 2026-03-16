169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs work on the flight line

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Rizzo, a crew chief assigned to the 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron replaces a worn tire on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 30, 2026. Routine maintenance ensures aircraft remain mission-ready and safe for flight operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Szoke)