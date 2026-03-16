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    419th Fighter Wing Reservists Support First-Ever Military Microreactor Airlift [Image 3 of 3]

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    419th Fighter Wing Reservists Support First-Ever Military Microreactor Airlift

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 67th Aerial Port Squadron poses in front of the containerized nuclear power reactor at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Feb. 15, 2026. The system is part of an interagency demonstration evaluating the feasibility of rapidly deploying nuclear power using strategic airlift. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. William McCalmant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 11:25
    Photo ID: 9570280
    VIRIN: 260315-F-ZV906-1573
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 697.05 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 419th Fighter Wing Reservists Support First-Ever Military Microreactor Airlift [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    419th Fighter Wing Reservists Support First-Ever Military Microreactor Airlift
    419th Fighter Wing Reservists Support First-Ever Military Microreactor Airlift
    419th Fighter Wing Reservists Support First-Ever Military Microreactor Airlift

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