419th Fighter Wing Reservists Support First-Ever Military Microreactor Airlift

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Members of the 67th Aerial Port Squadron poses in front of the containerized nuclear power reactor at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Feb. 15, 2026. The system is part of an interagency demonstration evaluating the feasibility of rapidly deploying nuclear power using strategic airlift. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. William McCalmant)