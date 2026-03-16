Members of the 67th Aerial Port Squadron poses in front of the containerized nuclear power reactor at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Feb. 15, 2026. The system is part of an interagency demonstration evaluating the feasibility of rapidly deploying nuclear power using strategic airlift. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. William McCalmant)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 11:25
|Photo ID:
|9570280
|VIRIN:
|260315-F-ZV906-1573
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|697.05 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 419th Fighter Wing Reservists Support First-Ever Military Microreactor Airlift [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
419th Fighter Wing Reservists support first-ever microreactor airlift
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