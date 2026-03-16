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    419th Fighter Wing Reservists Support First-Ever Military Microreactor Airlift [Image 2 of 3]

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    419th Fighter Wing Reservists Support First-Ever Military Microreactor Airlift

    UNITED STATES

    02.15.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham 

    419th Fighter Wing

    A containerized nuclear power reactor is lowered onto a low-deck trailer at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Feb. 15, 2026. The system is part of an interagency demonstration evaluating the feasibility of rapidly deploying nuclear power using strategic airlift. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. William McCalmant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 11:25
    Photo ID: 9570268
    VIRIN: 260215-F-ZV906-7105
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 1003.26 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 419th Fighter Wing Reservists Support First-Ever Military Microreactor Airlift [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    419th Fighter Wing Reservists Support First-Ever Military Microreactor Airlift
    419th Fighter Wing Reservists Support First-Ever Military Microreactor Airlift
    419th Fighter Wing Reservists Support First-Ever Military Microreactor Airlift

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