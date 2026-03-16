German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship at Grafenwoehr

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from various units received the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship (Schützenschnur) at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Mar. 17, 2026. To qualify, Soldiers fired the German P8 pistol and G36 rifle and earned qualifying scores for the badge. The award highlights the strong partnership, cohesion, and camaraderie between the U.S. Army and the Bundeswehr. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)