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    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship at Grafenwoehr [Image 3 of 8]

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    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    Lt. Col. Florian Rommel, assigned to the German Military Representative Office, awards U.S. Army Soldiers from the 7th Army Training Command Headquarters and Headquarters Company the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship (Schützenschnur) at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Mar. 17, 2026. To qualify, Soldiers fired the German P8 pistol and G36 rifle and earned qualifying scores for the badge. The award highlights the strong partnership, cohesion, and camaraderie between the U.S. Army and the Bundeswehr. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 07:41
    Photo ID: 9569924
    VIRIN: 260316-A-EF519-4383
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 592.54 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship at Grafenwoehr [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship at Grafenwoehr
    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship at Grafenwoehr
    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship at Grafenwoehr
    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship at Grafenwoehr
    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship at Grafenwoehr
    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship at Grafenwoehr
    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship at Grafenwoehr
    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship at Grafenwoehr

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    Bundeswehr
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    SwordOfFreedom
    NATO

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