U.S. and Palau Deepen Security Cooperation Through Interagency Dialogue

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AIRAI, Palau — Military representatives from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, along with U.S. interagency and law enforcement partners, met with senior leaders from the Republic of Palau during a U.S. – Palau Joint Committee Meeting held at Palau International Airport in AIRAI, March 5. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Christy Hanson)