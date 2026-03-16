U.S. and Palau Deepen Security Cooperation Through Interagency Dialogue

Photo By Capt. Christy Hanson | AIRAI, Palau — Military representatives from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, along with U.S. interagency and law enforcement partners, met with senior leaders from the Republic of Palau during a U.S. – Palau Joint Committee Meeting held at Palau International Airport in AIRAI, March 5. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Christy Hanson) see less | View Image Page

AIRAI, Palau —Senior leaders from the Republic of Palau and representatives from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, along with U.S. interagency and law enforcement partners, convened for a productive U.S. – Palau Joint Committee Meeting at Palau International Airport on March 5.

The U.S. and the Republic of Palau concluded a highly productive working-level JCM, deepening the security partnership by connecting Palauan officials with a range of U.S. interagency experts to address shared challenges.

The meeting utilized the JCM platform to facilitate direct dialogue between Palauan leaders and U.S. representatives from the departments of State, Justice, Homeland Security, and War. This interagency approach was designed to provide comprehensive, tailored solutions to Palau’s security priorities, including drug-related threats, criminal activity, and border security. Senior Palau officials highlighted that this JCM’s focus on countering illicit narcotics was both timely and aligned with President Surangel S. Whipps Jr.'s Executive Order No. 498, issued last month to establish a national task force against illegal drugs.

“Today’s meeting marks a pivotal step in strengthening our collective defense and cooperation,” said U.S Army Col. David Santos, chief of staff for Joint Task Force–Micronesia.

“We heard Palau’s call for action, and our focus now is on delivering the tangible support and follow-through that will strengthen our collective security on the ground," said Santos.

"This meeting exemplifies our commitment to being a responsive and effective partner," said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Angela Cook, oceania policy director for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. "Our enduring partnership is strongest when we combine our strengths. By bringing the right experts to the table, we are leveraging the full spectrum of expertise to address shared security priorities and ensure a stable Indo-Pacific."

The JCM highlighted the importance of integrated planning across U.S. agencies to sustain long-term operational effectiveness.

“This direct dialogue with U.S. law enforcement and security experts provides a clear path forward," said Palau National Security Coordinator Jennifer Anson. "For years, we have sought not just training, but a true partnership in building our capacity. This clear and candid meeting delivered that, and we are optimistic about the concrete steps we will take together to enhance the security of Palau."

The U.S.-Palau partnership, rooted in the Compact of Free Association, remains a cornerstone of a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.