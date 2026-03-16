Echo Battery, 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Conducts Air Defense Training at Osan Air Base

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Echo Battery of the 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted air defense training with Patriot missile system and Avenger air defense system launchers at Osan Air Base on March 11, 2026 as part of the Freedom Shield 2026 Exercise in conjunction with airmen of the 7th Air Force’s Security Force.



The training focused on enhancing readiness, crew proficiency and integrated air and missile defense capabilities, ensuring the unit remains prepared to respond to evolving threats in defense of the Korean Peninsula.