(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Echo Battery, 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Conducts Air Defense Training at Osan Air Base [Image 1 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Echo Battery, 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Conducts Air Defense Training at Osan Air Base

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Sang Woo Choi 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Echo Battery of the 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted air defense training with Patriot missile system and Avenger air defense system launchers at Osan Air Base on March 11, 2026 as part of the Freedom Shield 2026 Exercise in conjunction with airmen of the 7th Air Force’s Security Force.

    The training focused on enhancing readiness, crew proficiency and integrated air and missile defense capabilities, ensuring the unit remains prepared to respond to evolving threats in defense of the Korean Peninsula.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 23:58
    Photo ID: 9569621
    VIRIN: 260310-A-VB604-1874
    Resolution: 4700x3133
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Battery, 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Conducts Air Defense Training at Osan Air Base [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Sang Woo Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Echo Battery, 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Conducts Air Defense Training at Osan Air Base
    Echo Battery, 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Conducts Air Defense Training at Osan Air Base
    Echo Battery, 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Conducts Air Defense Training at Osan Air Base
    Echo Battery, 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Conducts Air Defense Training at Osan Air Base
    Echo Battery, 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Conducts Air Defense Training at Osan Air Base
    Echo Battery, 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Conducts Air Defense Training at Osan Air Base
    Echo Battery, 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Conducts Air Defense Training at Osan Air Base
    Echo Battery, 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Conducts Air Defense Training at Osan Air Base
    Echo Battery, 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Conducts Air Defense Training at Osan Air Base
    Echo Battery, 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Conducts Air Defense Training at Osan Air Base
    Echo Battery, 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Conducts Air Defense Training at Osan Air Base
    Echo Battery, 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Conducts Air Defense Training at Osan Air Base
    Echo Battery, 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Conducts Air Defense Training at Osan Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery