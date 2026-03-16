3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct sling load operations in support of the 11th Engineer Battalion during Freedom Shield at an undisclosed location, March 14, 2026. The training highlights Army aviation’s role in enabling rapid equipment movement and supporting large-scale engineering operations across the Korean Peninsula.



Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army Photo by Richard Kim)