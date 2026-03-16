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    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield [Image 16 of 19]

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    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Richard Kim 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct sling load operations in support of the 11th Engineer Battalion during Freedom Shield at an undisclosed location, March 14, 2026. The training highlights Army aviation’s role in enabling rapid equipment movement and supporting large-scale engineering operations across the Korean Peninsula.

    Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army Photo by Richard Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 21:12
    Photo ID: 9569496
    VIRIN: 260314-A-YG332-1019
    Resolution: 3154x4739
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield [Image 19 of 19], by Richard Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield

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    TAGS

    2nd Infantry Division
    Eighth Army
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    2CAB
    FreedomShield26
    FS26

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