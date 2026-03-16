(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Carson outdoor recreation assistant nets national recognition

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Carson outdoor recreation assistant nets national recognition

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Josh Scott, an outdoor recreation assistant with the Fort Carson Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, demonstrates proper ice climbing techniques during a recent MWR tripe. Scott was recently selected as one of the National Recreation and Park Association’s (NRPA) 30 Under 30 list that highlights young professionals across the United States.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 16:13
    Photo ID: 9569051
    VIRIN: 260307-A-A4606-8339
    Resolution: 825x1031
    Size: 330.74 KB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson outdoor recreation assistant nets national recognition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Carson outdoor recreation assistant nets national recognition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    IMCOM
    outdoor recreation
    MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery