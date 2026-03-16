Josh Scott, an outdoor recreation assistant with the Fort Carson Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, demonstrates proper ice climbing techniques during a recent MWR tripe. Scott was recently selected as one of the National Recreation and Park Association’s (NRPA) 30 Under 30 list that highlights young professionals across the United States.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 16:13
|Photo ID:
|9569051
|VIRIN:
|260307-A-A4606-8339
|Resolution:
|825x1031
|Size:
|330.74 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Carson outdoor recreation assistant nets national recognition
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