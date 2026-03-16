Fort Carson outdoor recreation assistant nets national recognition

Courtesy Photo | Josh Scott, an outdoor recreation assistant with the Fort Carson Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, demonstrates proper ice climbing techniques during a recent MWR tripe. Scott was recently selected as one of the National Recreation and Park Association’s (NRPA) 30 Under 30 list that highlights young professionals across the United States. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Josh Scott, an outdoor recreation assistant with the Fort Carson Directorate of Family...... read more read more

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s (DFMWR) Josh Scott was recently selected as one of the National Recreation and Park Association’s (NRPA) 30 under 30 for his work as an outdoor recreation assistant. The list recognizes 30 young professionals across the United States for their commitments to improving their communities.

“It’s nice to get recognition, but more than anything, it’s cool to see that after being here for five years and putting time into the organization, getting credentialed and really seeking to be a professional in the industry has culminated in some kind of honor,” said Scott. “I’m not really one to seek accolades, but I would say it’s just cool to be recognized.”

Erina Patrick, DFMWR Outdoor Recreation director, nominated Scott for the award.

“I was inspired to nominate Josh for the NRPA 30 Under 30 Award because of his exceptional dedication to the Outdoor Recreation program and the positive impact he consistently has on Soldiers and the Fort Carson community,” said Patrick.

Scott has assisted with the execution of 893 programs supporting 17,535 Soldiers through the Warrior Adventure Quest program.

The program’s mission is to build unit cohesion, reduce high-risk behaviors and ultimately enhance Soldier-readiness through outdoor recreation activities such as rock and ice climbing, skiing, snowboarding, whitewater rafting and mountain biking.

He is the first person from Fort Carson DFMWR to receive this award, said Patrick.

“Recognition at this level is uncommon within our FMWR programs, which makes Josh’s accomplishment even more significant and a reflection of the high standard he sets in his work,” she said.

Scott said the job appealed to him since it allowed him to be affiliated with the military in some capacity. Scott served as a combat medic for 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, before joining the DFMWR team in August 2020.

“Being involved in the culture here and (having) the ability to pursue the things that I already love doing and that satiate my mental health were both reasons why I decided to get into this field with Outdoor Recreation,” said Scott. Patrick said Scott is constantly looking for ways to improve his skills to enhance the program. “He continuously seeks opportunities to improve his skills, certifications and program delivery,” she said. “Watching him develop has been rewarding because he takes initiative, embraces new challenges and consistently looks for ways to elevate the quality and safety of our programs.”

Scott encourages people to get out and try new things while in Colorado that they may not have the opportunity to enjoy at other installations.

“My goal is always just to bring people into a greater awareness that they’re capable of doing so many things in their life that maybe they didn’t think that they were capable of doing, or capable of experiencing, prior to engaging with our activities,” said Scott.

Scott said some community members take advantage of multiple trips and become friendly faces. “It’s nice to see that our community stays engaged with us and has a desire to keep coming,” said Scott. Patrick said Scott represents the best of what Outdoor Recreation aims to provide.

“(Josh provides) high-quality guide instruction that strengthens resilience, builds confidence and creates lasting memories for Soldiers,” said Patrick.

For a full list of upcoming DFMWR trips, or information on scheduling a unit for a Warrior Adventure Quest outing, go to carson.armymwr.com/ODR.