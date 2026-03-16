445th AW holds 2025 Annual Awards Banquet

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Marcus Branch, 445th Airlift Wing chaplain, conducts the invocation during the 445th Airlift Wing’s Annual Awards Banquet in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 14, 2026. Each year, the wing holds the banquet to honor nominees and winners for the previous year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Jackson)